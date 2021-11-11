Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid travels towards Earth

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower will pass close to Earth just before Christmas, as detected by the US Space Agency (NASA). The celestial body, called Nereus 4660, was first observed in 1982 and has since been monitored by scientists.

NASA experts point out, however, that there is no reason to worry, as the asteroid will pass, on December 11, about 3.9 million kilometers, around ten times the trajectory between Earth and Moon. it is considered “potential danger” but does not imply an impact on the planet, according to scientists.

Comparison of the asteroid Nereus 4660 with the Eiffel Tower Photo: Reproduction/Illustration Kim Mogg

The rock body is predicted to reach the shortest distance to Earth in February 2060, when it should be approximately 1.2 million kilometers away. NASA predicts the asteroid will approach the planet another 12 times over the next 175 years.

The Nereus 4660 measures 330 meters in diameter and travels at a speed of 6578 km/s. Scientists see the asteroid as a good target for exploration precisely because it passes close to Earth. According to NASA, if a mission were launched this year, it would take up to 426 days to reach the surface of the celestial body.