Elon Musk loses $50 billion in two days, but remains richest man in the world – World

O Elon Musk billionaire lost the total of $50 billion in just two days, according to the ranking of the richest in the world made by ‘Bloomberg’. Even so, his fortune is still the biggest, totaling US$ 288 billion this Wednesday (10).

The fall in Musk’s equity began this week, shortly after the businessman declared on Twitter that he could sell 10% of the shares. actions that you own at Tesla. The company’s shares, then, fell by 4.8% on Monday and 11.99% more on Tuesday.

Elon Musk and the sale of shares

Last Saturday (6), he polled users to decide whether he would sell a portion of the participation in the company of which he is founder and CEO.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday (10), the company’s shares rose 4.5% around 1pm (Brasilia time).

Controversy

Another point that may have affected the stock slump was a deal involving Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother. he would have sold $109 million in shares of the automaker, as a member of the board of Tesla, a day before the comments of the CEO of the company on Twitter.

In the survey done by Elon, more than 3.5 votes were distributed by Twitter users. About 57.9% of people voted yes to the sale of shares.

According to Musk, the sale would be for release resources to pay taxes, as he would have to exercise a large number of stock options over the next three months.

Musk currently owns 23% of the automaker’s shares and, in addition, owned approximately 170.5 million shares of Tesla as of June 30th.

Check out the top 5 of Bloomberg’s ranking of billionaires:

Elon Musk: $288 billion Jeff Bezos: $206 billion Bernard Arnault: $173 billion Bill Gates: $138 billion Larry Page: $132 billion