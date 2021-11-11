Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in shares after Twitter poll

A few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk conducted a poll on Twitter to determine whether he should sell 10% of his shares to pay taxes. Users of the social network did not take long to decide which shares should be sold, and he ended up accepting the decision.

Last Monday (8), after nearly 58% of users voted in favor of the decision, the billionaire sold about US$ 1.1 billion in Tesla shares. According to files filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 934,000 shares of Tesla were sold at an average price of $1,170 per share — that’s 180% more than during the same period last year.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, only I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

all planned

Despite the Twitter survey, the documents reveal that Musk was already planning to sell the shares as part of his tax obligations. And, instead of selling 10%, he sold only 1% of the shares — the billionaire still has 170 million shares.

“I don’t get cash pay or bonuses from anywhere. I only own stock, so the only way to pay taxes in person is to sell stock,” Musk said.

After the Twitter survey, the value of Tesla’s assets dropped 16%, just days after the company hit a record $1,230 a share. Meanwhile, many fans want Elon Musk to invest some of that money in Bitcoin, as he is a cryptocurrency enthusiast — Tesla currently owns more than 43,000 BTC, about $2.79 billion.