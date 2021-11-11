Elon Musk sells Tesla shares for about $5 billion amid poll that caused paper to collapse

NEW YORK, NOV 11 (ANSA) – Tesla president Elon Musk sold around $5 billion worth of company shares this week, according to documents released by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this Wednesday ( 10). In all, 4.5 million shares were traded.

But despite the sale coming after Musk used Twitter to ask whether or not to sell Tesla shares over a new Joe Biden government project to get millionaires and billionaires to pay more taxes, documents show that the sale is big. part of them had already been planned since September.

The poll ended up bringing down the value of Tesla’s shares since the announcement of the poll results, in which more than 57% said they were for sale to take place. Even with the big deal, he still owns 17% of the company’s shares and is the company’s largest shareholder.

Documents released by the Commission show that Musk sold nearly 3.6 million shares for $4 billion and sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion to pay taxes on the call option exercise of 2.15 million shares. actions.

This purchase ended up having a value per share 1% lower than the current value. These 934,000 shares had already been agreed for sale on September 14th.

Basically, Musk bought the 2.15 million shares and immediately sold the 934,000. This purchase option was given by Tesla to its president in 2012 as a form of compensation for his participation in the company.

The billionaire himself had informed, on the day of the poll, that he did not receive a salary from Tesla and that he only “had shares”. “So my only way to pay tax is to sell shares,” he added.

The bill to tax large shareholders aims to hit exactly that point. Currently, these millionaires and billionaires only pay taxes if they sell the shares and have no taxation on their fortunes, as they do not receive salaries or have companies like other categories. (ANSA).

Read too: Chinese Black Friday: Discover the history of November 11th and see how to take advantage of discounts

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related