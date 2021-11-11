Embraer and Widerøe to develop solutions in Urban Air Mobility in Scandinavia

Widerøe E190-E2 – Image: Embraer





Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, an Embraer company, and Widerøe Zero signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a partnership aimed at developing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions. focusing on the deployment of eVTOL aircraft operations in Scandinavia.

The relationship between the two organizations began in 2017, when Widerøe signed an order for up to 15 E190-E2 aircraft manufactured by Embraer. Scandinavia’s largest regional airline also became the first customer of the new generation of the E-Jets E2 family, starting operations of the E190-E2 in April 2018 in Bergen, Norway.

Now, with the creation of the Air Mobility Business Incubator, called Widerøe Zero, companies will use the zero-emission and low-noise eVTOL (vertical take-off and landing electric) vehicle to develop a new concept of operation, in that passengers will experience the future of electric transport and a new model of sustainable mobility, connecting people who live in a sparsely populated region with mountainous geography.

As part of this collaboration, Widerøe Zero will contribute a market availability exercise and vehicle operation concept study in Scandinavia, furthering Eve’s development in the UAM market in the region.

“Widerøe Zero is excited to be working with Eve on eVTOL. Although the initial partnership is focused on urban air mobility, we expect that eVTOLs will also be used in rural areas to transport passengers and cargo. Our partnership with Eve is part of our plan to accelerate the development of sustainable aviation in Norway. We look forward to expanding the partnership to explore new opportunities to improve regional connectivity,” said Andreas Kollbye Aks, CEO of Widerøe Zero.

“To contribute to the global goal of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the aerospace industry depends on breakthrough innovations. With Urban Air Mobility, we have a unique opportunity to design a new optimized mobility ecosystem: infrastructure, vehicles, operations and air traffic management systems,” said André Stein, President and CEO of Eve.

Benefiting from a startup mindset and backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of aircraft manufacturing and certification expertise, Eve’s human-centered eVTOL design combines revolutionary innovation with simple, intuitive design.

In addition to the aircraft program, Eve is leveraging the expertise of Embraer and Atech, a subsidiary of the Embraer Group, in providing world-renowned air traffic management software to create the solutions that will help safely scale the UAM industry in the future.

