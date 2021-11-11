Ethereum postpones end of mining to June 2022; understand – Cryptocurrencies

Play/Unsplash/Executium

SAO PAULO – Ethereum (ETH) developers have postponed for the second time an update that aims to put an end to the current process of mining the ETH cryptocurrency. The measure will be implemented in December, scheduling the end of mining for June 2022.

The novelty gives an extra period for miners to continue billing on top of the activity responsible for verifying transactions in the current model of the network, called Proof of Work (Proof of Work), similar to Bitcoin (BTC).

The system is criticized for its high energy consumption, and will be replaced by the Participation Test (Proof of Stake), in which validators will no longer be those who dedicate computational power to the network, but store many Ethereum units in their wallets.

Anyone with 32 ETH deposited into a specific smart contract will be able to activate the software and help validate transactions on the blockchain. Currently, this amount is equivalent to US$ 150,000. The new network is already operating in parallel with the current one and has more than 100,000 validators. The expectation is that the unification of the two networks, in the so-called Ethereum 2.0, will take place in mid 2022.

Until then, however, the platform plans to force miners to leave the old network to make way for the new version. The strategy is to use the “difficulty bomb”, a mechanism provided for in the current code and which, when taking action, exponentially increases the computational power needed to mine ETH, reducing the profitability of the business and, at a given moment, making the activity impossible .

The “bomb” was moved from mid 2021 to December, and has now been pushed back again by six months on the expectation that it will arrive in time for the new network to be ready to take over as mainstay. According to the developers of Ethereum, at this point miners will be encouraged to switch to the new version, adopting the format of staking, as the old blockchain will become unusable.

Ethereum 2.0, however, will not only end mining, as the recast also provides for a series of changes to the network fee mechanism, creating a base rate that intends to drastically reduce the amounts charged to transact on the blockchain that today can go from $100 at peak times.

In addition, the new version should increase the rate of burning a portion of the fees, contributing to the scarcity of digital assets in the market.

Changes are behind the optimism with the cryptocurrency, with investors projecting that Ethereum could curb the growth of rivals such as Binance Smart Chain, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), which grow, among other reasons, by offering faster transactions and cockroaches.

In the last 12 months, Ethereum has accumulated a 950% appreciation, practically triple that of Bitcoin.

