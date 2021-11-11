“Europe is in danger”, says diplomat who will propose military doctrine for EU

by Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU’s top diplomat is expected to warn the bloc on Wednesday that it needs to combine an ambitious doctrine as a basis for joint military action abroad, including a deployable crisis force, according to excerpts from a draft. by Reuters.

Josep Borrell will present his fellow European commissioners with the first draft of the “Strategic Compass”, which is as close as the EU could come to military doctrine and resembles the “Strategic Concept” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which outlines the goals of the alliance.

“Europe is in danger,” the EU’s foreign policy chief will say, according to the preface to the draft.

He will emphasize that NATO, a US-led entity, remains primarily responsible for Europe’s collective defense.

Although European countries have highly trained soldiers and cyber, naval and air power, resources are doubled among the 27 military forces and the bloc’s training and assistance missions are modest in size.

Members also lack US logistics and command-and-control capabilities and are not up to the US intelligence gathering.

A separate threat assessment is confidential, but diplomats cite failed states at the EU’s borders as areas where the bloc may need to send peacekeepers or withdraw citizens.

EU foreign and defense ministers will address the issue on Monday, with a view to agreeing a final policy document in March.