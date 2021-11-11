Ex-lateral Zé Maria receives bust at Parque São Jorge | corinthians

At the age of 72, the former Corinthians defender inaugurated a bust at Timão’s headquarters. The event was attended by several former players and friends of Zé Maria, such as Casagrande, Basilio, Wladimir, Biro Biro, Solito, Geraldão and Ataliba.

President Duílio Monteiro Alves spoke about Zé Maria’s trajectory at Corinthians before the player removed the cloth that covered the work.

— It’s a pleasure to pay this tribute to Super Zé, the guy who has always shown what Corinthians is on the field, what the strength of these people is, what race, delivery, overcoming difficulties are. Immortalized in the heart of the Corinthians. I followed his trajectory with my grandfather, then my father, I had the pleasure of being close to him as a child, and I was able to understand, follow his history and everything he represents for our nation – said the president.

2 of 2 Zé Maria receives tribute from Corinthians at Parque São Jorge — Photo: Marcelo Braga Zé Maria receives tribute from Corinthians at Parque São Jorge — Photo: Marcelo Braga

Moved, Zé Maria thanked the tribute talking about the beginning of his career, thanked the presence of friends and family.

— I want to thank the presidents, advisors, directors for doing this not only with me, but with other players as well, in life. It took a while to sink in – said the former player.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

In addition to Zé Maria, the other former players already honored with busts were Cláudio, Baltazar, Luizinho, Neco, Teleco, Rivellino, Sócrates, Wladimir, Marcelinho Carioca and Ronaldo Giovanelli. In March, Ronaldo Fenômeno will receive the honor.

“Super Zé” was one of the most emblematic players in the club’s history, having become a symbol of race in the first game of the 1979 Paulista final, against Ponte Preta, when he played with a bloodstained shirt. Today, a replica is sold by Corinthians.