Ex-Palmeiras, Goulart wants to return to Brazil after terminating in China

Ricardo Goulart celebrates his goal with the shirt of Palmeiras. (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Striker Ricardo Goulart, who had a short spell at Palmeiras, is close to terminating his contract with Guangzhou FC, from China. The player must be free in the next transfer window and has a preferred destination: Brazil. The information was published by ge and confirmed by OUR LECTURE.

After several years in the Asian country – interrupted by the time in the Verdão – the athlete is thinking about returning, definitively, to Brazilian football. The striker was hired by the Chinese club in 2015, after shining with the Cruzeiro shirt and conquering the bi-championship in his native land.

Career in China

In China, Goulart built a winning career by winning three local league cups, one cup and three super cups. In addition, he lifted the Asian Champions League trophy in his rookie year. The long period in the country made the player even naturalize Chinese, even changing his name to Gao Late.

The athlete has scored 111 goals in 171 matches at Guangzhou so far. During the last year, he played on loan at Hebei and was the athlete with the most minutes on the field in the championship.

Departure from Palmeiras

His time at Palmeiras, in 2019, was considerably short and of little success, despite the good numbers. The player scored four goals and three assists in 12 matches. However, he suffered an elimination for São Paulo in the semifinals of Paulistão in the main game he was on the field.

The striker was injured in late April of that year and received an offer from the Chinese club to return to the country and treat the injury. He was offered Chinese naturalization, a five-year contract extension and a salary increase. At Verdão, Guangzhou made itself available to cover its costs in Brazil, around 2.5 million euros (R$ 10 million at the price at the time).

current moment

This season, the striker scored seven times in 13 games played. According to the NP, he has no physical problems and has been playing regularly.

If the termination of the contract with the Chinese club is confirmed, Palmeiras will have the chance to try to repatriate the 30-year-old player. For now, Brazilians await the contractual definitions and leave their future open.

