Excessive alcohol consumption can cause esophageal cancer, study proves

In an unprecedented study published by the journal Nature Genetics, researchers from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) found that alcohol leaves physical marks – or mutational signatures – on esophageal cells, which can cause the most frequent type of cancer in the organ, carcinoma epidermoid. The disease is the 5th highest mortality rate among men, and the 6th most incident in Brazil.

A total of 552 genomes of esophageal cancer patients from eight countries (Brazil, China, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, United Kingdom and Tanzania) were examined over a five-year period. Of the total genetic structures investigated, 5.4% are Brazilian INCA patients. In the country, one of the most known risk factors for the disease is the consumption of alcohol, followed by the use of tobacco and drinks at high temperatures, such as chimarrão.

“It became clear that alcohol, through its metabolism product, acetaldehyde, leaves genetic damage in the DNA of these esophageal cells, which then leads to the appearance of cancer”, says researcher Luis Felipe Ribeiro Pinto, head of the Molecular Carcinogenesis Program and research coordinator at the Institute.

From the material collected, which included samples of tumor tissue and blood from patients, the researchers looked for the so-called “mutation signature”, which is a specific pattern of mutations in the DNA of some types of cancer. The idea is that, by sequencing the entire genome of a tumor, it is possible to find the profile of these signatures and, thus, indicate which components were responsible for leading to the development of cancer in that patient.

According to the researcher, the observation of these signatures confers a causal relationship between certain habits or environmental exposures and cancer, reinforcing epidemiological data that, in general, do not offer physical evidence.

“One well-known case is lung cancer, in which this kind of genetic mark is caused by tobacco. What we observed and was proven in this analysis is that alcohol leaves a specific trail in esophageal tumors. However, we will continue to carry out other studies, with new samples, seeking to investigate the marks of other known agents”, explains Luis Felipe.

most common profile

The researcher also explains that squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus, the cancer studied, corresponds to 80% of tumors in the world and is more common in underdeveloped or developing countries, with the exception of Japan. In Brazil, in particular, it affects a lot men.

“Its main risk factors are high consumption of cigarettes and alcohol. The average consumption in patients we studied is around 0.5L cachaça per day, for decades. The average consumption of cigarettes is around two packs per day , around thirty years old. So this is the typical profile of someone who has this type of esophageal cancer,” he states.

Furthermore, this type of cancer only manifests symptoms when it is in stages three and four. Therefore, only about 15% of patients diagnosed with this cancer are still alive after five years. “So, this work helps provide clues for us to try to anticipate this diagnosis.”

The analysis is part of the Mutographs project, led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer/World Health Organization (IARC/WHO) and the Sanger Institute in the United Kingdom, which has a group of scientists from ten countries. INCA represents Brazil and Latin America in the project, with researchers Sheila Coelho Soares Lima and Luis Felipe Ribeiro Pinto, head of the Molecular Carcinogenesis Program and research coordinator at the Institute. The study was also supported by the Research Support Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Faperj).

Aging

One more factor observed, which also has some relationship to these mutational marks studied, is premature aging, which may be directly associated with the low human development index of the groups studied. “In other words, in addition to factors already highlighted, such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, the common factor behind the signatures observed in these cancers seems to be the low socioeconomic level”, explains Sheila Lima.

For the researcher, based on this type of analysis, it is possible to work more precisely on primary prevention and prevent the disease from developing.

Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common type in the world and the sixth with the highest mortality, according to IARC data. In Brazil, the disease is the sixth most incident, according to INCA data, and the fifth highest mortality rate among men, not considering non-melanoma skin tumors. The South and Southeast regions have the highest incidence, with an estimated risk of 14.48 and 9.53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.