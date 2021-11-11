Exclusive: Thaila Ayala and Ludmilla kiss in the mysterious trailer for the revenge feature “Moscow”; watch

Comic book fans will be happy to know that national cinema will win a work inspired by this universe! Full of action, revenge and mystery, the movie “Moscow” had its first trailer released this Wednesday (10), exclusively to hugogloss.com. Recorded in record time of just twelve days, the film follows the story of Val (Thaila Ayala), manager of a jazz club called Moscow.

Influenced by childhood trauma, the protagonist comes up with a plan to get revenge on a sociopathic mobster named Tony (Werner Schünemann) and, along the way, more establishment employees become involved in the plot full of twists and turns. Each one of them even has its peculiarities, such as OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), bipolarity, anger, psychopathy and other disorders.

“This is the city that never sleeps. I know, they say that about almost every major metropolis in the world. I don’t know how many others, but this one, I can guarantee that it never sleeps”, declares Val, who throughout the preview also appears kissing the singer Ludmilla. Also in the cast, we have Jennifer Nascimento, Bruno Fagundes, Micael, Pedro Lemos, Sacha Bali, Gabi Lopes, Victor Pecoraro and Ravel Cabral. The soundtrack was in charge of the DJ and producer FTampa.

“Moscow” is the debut project of director and screenwriter Mess Santos, based on productions by his favorite filmmakers, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. In addition, the film was the first shot in São Paulo after the relaxation of the quarantine in the city. With a reduced crew on set and social distance in practice, some of the extras in the film are, in fact, very realistic mannequins. The premiere is scheduled for the day November 11th, on Amazon Prime Video. See the teaser: