F1: Leclerc says Senna is “the only idol” and praises Brazilian fans

pilot of Ferrari at Formula 1, the monegasque Charles Leclerc sees Maranello’s Italian team in a more favorable situation than its rival McLaren at the São Paulo GP, played this weekend in Interlagos.

Asked by the Motorsport.com regarding the dispute with the British team for third place in the constructors’ championship, Leclerc pointed to Ferrari in Brazil, but foresees the superiority of the Woking team in Abu Dhabi, the final in 2021 after the GPs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“[No Brasil], I think Ferrari arrives a little stronger. It’s a track I really love, I like the corners. I think our car will be fine, it’s just that we always have to wait and see on the track. But I think Abu Dhabi will be a little closer to McLaren,” he said.

Leclerc, by the way, highlighted that he always wanted to drive in Brazil because of Ayrton Senna. The Monegasque defined the Brazilian as his “only idol” and said that the images of fans for the three-time champion at Interlagos always made him “dream about racing here”. Upon arrival in the country, the pilot was received by fans as a pop star. “There were a lot of people waiting, which made me smile.” No wonder the competitor placed the Brazilian public in its top 4, praising enthusiasts from Italy, Japan and Mexico.

The Monegasque also spoke about his new teammate Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard replaced the German Sebastian Vettel, who joined Aston Martin in 2021. “Our relationship is very good. We think the balance is right, we work very well together”, highlighted Leclerc.

In addition, the Monegasque highlighted the duo’s performance in Mexico, where Ferrari got the better of McLaren last Sunday. Leclerc came in fifth, ahead of Sainz — after team order — while the rival team only scored tenth with Briton Lando Norris.

“It was very good, the best we could that weekend,” pondered Leclerc, who came behind Frenchman Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri. The GP was won by the Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton, British from Mercedes, and Sergio Pérez, Mexican from Red Bull, closed the top 3.

Asked about the 2021 championship, Leclerc said “it’s a good season” for Ferrari. The Monegasque highlighted the exchange of hybrid unit recently made by the team. “It was a step in the right direction in relation to the engine. We are on the right path”, he highlighted.

About 2022, the pilot replied: “We don’t know anything about the other teams, but I see it as an opportunity for us to win again and fight for the championship. I think we are doing well.” Next year, F1 undergoes a technical revolution that will significantly alter the cars.

Furthermore, Leclerc spoke about his car interests beyond F1 and stated that he would like to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “I would love to do it one day. With Ferrari I can have the opportunity, but I have to talk to Mattia [Binotto]”he joked, mentioning his boss on Maranello’s team.

