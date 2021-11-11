Fábio Bentes comments on the departure of Felipe Conceição: “It was necessary to do something to shake up the group” | rowing

Remo president Fábio Bentes gave an interview this Wednesday afternoon, hours after the announcement of the resignation of coach Felipe Conceição. Azulino’s representative cited the Lion’s negative sequence in Serie B as the main reason for the coach’s departure.

– In the last seven games, we had six defeats. We had, in the middle of them, the victory against Cruzeiro away from home, which gave an important boost to the competition. Due to these poor results, we met with Felipe and chose not to continue the work. But it’s good to remember that Felipe arrived here at the club and we were in a very bad situation. We were at the lantern of the championship and, in that period, we managed to reach eighth place. Unfortunately, we were coming off a very bad streak and something needed to be done to shake up the group.

With Remo going through extremes during the Serie B campaign, Fábio Bentes talks about some difficulties the club had throughout the year, which had a direct influence on the team arriving in the current situation.

– The important thing is that the fans know that we are going to do everything in our power to not let Remo fall. Our goal is to stay in series B. We had a lot of difficulties this year. First, the financial difficulty due to the lack of public before, returning only now in the final stretch. Secondly, we had the difficulty of many injuries, this caused us to have problems throughout the championship, games we were without seven or eight possible starters. Now in this final stretch, it seems that the opponents have learned how to play against us and we are no longer able to propose the game as we did a good part of the championship.

2 of 3 Felipe Conceição leaves Remo after a negative sequence in Serie B — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo Felipe Conceição leaves Remo after a negative sequence in Serie B — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

We need to have the support of the fans. We know the fans are upset, so am I, but I think the moment is not for demands or protests. The moment is now for support in this final stretch — Fábio Bentes, president of Remo

The remista president also confirmed that the permanent assistant João Nasser, Netão, takes over the team on an interim basis, as the club is looking for a new coach for the final stretch of the season.

– First, I want to say that Netão took over the team this afternoon, he will drive against Manaus. We should go with an alternate team for this game. This was already in the planning. We are looking for a trainer. The profile is of someone who has recently managed a team in Serie B, preferably this year. If it doesn’t work, let’s go to other profiles.

Remo faces Manaus for the first leg of the Copa Verde 2021 quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for this Friday, at 5:30 pm, at Arena da Amazônia. O ge follows the duel in Real Time.