Farm 13: Valentina rebels at Rico’s choices and fires: “Traitor”; watch

The deal caught fire in the formation of the eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” this dawn (10), and it continues to yield… After an ugly fight between Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello, this time it is Valentina Francavilla who seems determined to switch between side in rural reality. This afternoon, she teamed up with model and MC Gui to criticize Rico, who didn’t immunize her, choosing Mileide Mihaile instead.

In an excerpt of the conversation, Valentina complained about the fact that Rico had chosen to hand over the red flame to Aline, having already stated that Dayane was his first choice. “Day gave him the ball, that is, she gave him the chance to do [a Prova de Fogo]. Everyone was sitting down, I thought he was going to get up from the bench and say: ‘Day is here’. He got up from the stool and gave it to Aline!”, criticized the Italian.

“In my eyes, if he takes this thing and gives it to someone who is his opponent [Dayane], it would be a betrayal. From the moment he gave it to a person who is one of the closest to her, so I don’t know how much that is betrayal”, said Tiago, who was at the gym, but avoided criticizing Rico, as the two have maintained a good relationship. “But she was already in the field, the power of the red flame could defend her, she could pull someone who would leave”, countered MC Gui.

Dayane agreed: “If he had given me immunity and kept the R$ 10 thousand… He never thought of me at all. He could have given me immunity.” “Immunity is a very serious thing, he had to be very safe to give immunity to someone”, reflected the countryman.

At this time, Valentina reinforced not agreeing with the influencer’s attitude, who chose to immunize Mileide. According to the Italian, she belongs to the “other group”. “He immunized someone on the other side, someone from there, instead of immunizing one of us. He immunized someone who is on the opposing team. Here there is no team, but they are adversaries. It’s as if I immunized Gui Araujo. Traitor. He shot himself in the foot”, shot.

MC Gui also supported Valentina: “He was totally inconsistent, he was totally traitor. Everything he couldn’t do he did, mostly live. He wanted to articulate everyone’s game so that his game would be good. This was all clear, everyone saw it. We will see. If he has to bear the consequences, he will.” Watch:

swidden formation

End of friendship? Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro starred in such bullshit during the live program, after the ex-panicat did not use the power of the red flame, which the comedian won, in the way he planned. The peoa had two options: earn R$5,000 and keep the “one left” dynamic, or earn R$10,000 and nominate the fourth farmer. To the surprise of many, she opted for the first alternative.

The Alagoas, in turn, did not hide his indignation at his friend’s decision. “Aline, what was this nonsense? We spent the whole week wanting to recommend anyone from here straight to the farm and you, given the chance, don’t you do that?”, he asked. “It wasn’t stupid. That’s my choice!”, returned Mineiro. The game continued, and Gui Araujo sat on the fourth stool in the garden, after the ‘one left’. At that moment, Adriane Galisteu noticed that Rico was still angry and asked what the boy was thinking.

“Bil asked me why I didn’t give the power to Day. I said, ‘Because Day is driven by the power of revenge, not the game’”, said the influencer, leaving Dayane Mello amazed. “Me?”, asked the model. “Calm down, Day, the power of revenge is that you have a lot of quarrels with Bil, you were going to pull Bil”, explained Rico. “Who spoke? What do you know? You didn’t just give up the power saying she (Aline) did you have four options?”, he asked. Melquiades, in turn, said he wasn’t going to argue with the girl from Santa Catarina.

“Oh my God, I’m not going to argue with Day, guys, I’m not. But I was dumb to give the power to Aline because she, once again, soaped up in the game”, declared the boy, further irritating the ex-panicat. “Funny, soap. You said that Day is moved by hate, so I’m moved by the heart?”, she countered. “For the soap! Aline, can you leave a ‘one left’, and you can nominate a person straight from here, Aline?!”, returned the comedian.

The bullshit didn’t stop there… Rico went on to say that his friend “soaped up”, until Aline got really angry: “That was your opinion, I acted the way I wanted to act! If you think I’m a soap maker, that’s your problem! I’m not a puppet, I’m not manipulated, I do what I think needs to be done! It’s your opinion, I’m not afraid. Who decides isn’t who’s here, it’s who’s out there!”.

“You soaped up, you’re afraid to commit to the game! Of course you’re afraid, you wanted to nominate someone and didn’t have the courage! You with R$ 10 thousand in hand…”, needled Melquiades, in reply. “You want to keep manipulating others”, criticized MC Gui, who minutes before had also discussed with ex-MTV.

“I was wrong, I regretted giving the power to you (Aline). I regretted it because I thought that, at some point in the game, you would have the guts to say: ‘I’ll nominate so-and-so’. Aline, make a commitment, woman! For the love of God! You’re in a game and you’re afraid to show your face to hit, you’re afraid of these people! You are afraid, yes. I regret giving the power to you. I thought, for the first time, you were going to play. The people come here and are afraid to commit”, the Alagoan was exalted. “I commit myself, if I was afraid to commit, I wouldn’t act with my heart!”, replied Aline, screaming.