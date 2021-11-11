Farm workers talk about Marília Mendonça without knowing she died

THE death of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash in the late afternoon of last Friday (5), it shocked Brazil. Artists, friends, fans and admirers of the ‘Queen of Suffering’ are still living the mourning and the missing that she left.

3 BOOKS FOR R$50!!! Including comics on offer, with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here.

However, there are some people who still they do not know gives terrible news: you participants of rural reality ‘The farm‘, from Record TV.

This morning tuesday (9), four days after Marília’s death, a tragic coincidence: the Bil Araújo pedestrians and James Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, talked about the singer – they have no idea that she is no longer with us.

It all started when other pedestrians on the reality show were singing a portion of the song ‘Absence‘, one of the biggest hits of Marília Mendonça. That’s when Bil Araújo asked: “Do you know Marília?“. Tiago, who is a country singer, replied: “Dude I I wasn’t with her personally not yet”.

James then remembered a show that Marília did in a city close to the city where he lives. “Hugo went. Hugo was [no show], but I do not“, said the pawn.

Bil Araújo, who is from Goiânia and was friends with Marília, said: “She is a badass woman!“. The participant of A Fazenda also remembered Murilo Huff, ex boyfriend of the singer and father of the child she left.

“Her husband too bro, her husband, I mean… He’s really good people!“, said Bil, also without even imagining that the couple had separated about 2 months ago.

Tiago stated that he knew Murilo: “he i know. I’ve been to Santa Catarina, at an event, we stayed at the hotel together and such”, said the singer. “It is one of greatest composers“, completed.

Still talking about Marília Mendonça, Tiago said: “she is the one that I I don’t know personally“. Bill said: “The day you meet her… exchange a chat“, he said, not knowing that this day will come.

Bil Araújo was once Marília Mendonça’s security guard

Before joining the ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’ and starting to become known, Bil Araújo has already worked as a security guard in Marília Mendonça.

Even after leaving the role, he continued friend gives singer and he will certainly be devastated by the news of her death. He also reached live a romance with Maraisa.

Check out the video of the moment when Bil and Tiago talk about Marília Mendonça, without knowing that she died:

Bill “do you know Marília?”

James “is the only one I don’t know personally”

Bil “the day you meet her… exchange a chat” 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/wEeGMfA0UB — karina paranauê (@karinacomenta) November 9, 2021

As soon as the video started to spread on social media, netizens were impressed and commented on this situation, extremely sad.

Interestingly, an extremely similar situation also happened in ‘A Fazenda 11’, when the presenter Gugu Liberato died. At the time, the station mobilized a team of professionals to talk to the comedian Viny Vieira after the elimination – he had gained fame, precisely, for imitate the communicator.

“Oh my God, what a pain!”, said a netizen. “It will be a blow for them“, pointed another person. “How sad!”, commented one more.

There were those who said that the right thing would be for Record TV to break protocol and give the news of Marília’s death to the participants. “People, the protocol should have been broken and should tell them“, asked a viewer of A Fazenda.

THE team who is taking care of social networks in Bil Araújo while he is confined shared a video of a happy moment lived by the pawn beside Marilia and Maiara and Maraisa.

“We, the Bil Araújo team, offer our condolences to the family and friends of the singer Marília Mendonça”, says the publication.

“For those who don’t know, the Bil Araújo, before the fame, it was the singer’s security and became a personal friend until today and he will certainly be very shaken when he receives the news. Our feelings also to the relatives of the other four victims of the accident”.

Look:

3 BOOKS FOR R$50!!! Including comics on offer, with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here.