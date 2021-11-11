‘Father of my son’ · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) is going to get pregnant with Christian (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. . She will stop taking contraceptives in order to generate an heir in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “You are a father to my son,” she will tell.

In the scenes planned to air in the chapter of Monday (15) , Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will embark with her husband on their honeymoon to Prague, in the Czech Republic, right after the wedding. There, the two will meet friends, and the man from Goiás will discover that the rich man is in trouble after having run over a man when he lived in the country.

Christian will panic at the twin’s situation and will be comforted by the woman. Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will still take advantage of the situation to tell her partner the news. “I took the pregnancy test earlier today. And, Renato, I’m pregnant”, will announce the young woman. “My God in heaven, Barbara… Pregnant?”, the boy will react. “I know we haven’t talked about it yet. But for me it’s very important,” she will add.

“Yes, of course. I understand that it is but…”, ponders Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva). “Unlike my sister, I don’t think I came into the world with any talent. I tried a lot of courses, college, and never found myself. But a mother is something I want to be. A different mother than I had. to have a place that I can finally call home, family”, the rich woman will vent.

Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will give his wife a cold shower. “Well, I want that too, but right now, with this bomb dropping on my head?”, will fire Christian. “You are the father of my child, and I will not let anything happen to you,” she will assert.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

