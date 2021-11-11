Fearing cancellation, celebrities are refusing invitation to BBB22 | Television

With just over two months to go before the debut of Big Brother Brasil 2022, the director of Brazil’s main reality show may be finding it difficult to form the cast of celebrities for the next season of Globo’s entertainment attraction. According to information from journalist Andre Romano, from the Observatório da TV website, different from what is being published, Globo did not sign a contract with any participant for the next BBB season.

Also according to information from the columnist, with the advance of vaccination in Brazil and the confirmation of Carnival in 2022, Rede Globo is finding it difficult to close a contract with celebrities to be part of the “cabin” team of the program, as many famous people have already closed commitments. until mid 2022.

Another factor that may be weighing on the difficulty of finding famous people for the next season of Globo’s main reality show would be the fear of “cancellation”, very motivated by the Karol Conká effect, since the muse had to deal with a lot of criticism after her elimination, with a record percentage, of the program that was presented by Tiago Leifert.

Among the novelties of the new season of one of the main reality shows in the country, are the participation of anonymous people, digital influencers and ex-BBBs. Entitled Ultra Big dos Bigs, the program promises to have 22 participants and 107 days of duration. The premiere is scheduled to take place on January 17, 2022, and participants must be announced a week in advance.

Tadeu Schmidt says goodbye to Fantastic

The presenter Tadeu Schmidt shared on his social networks this Tuesday (9), the preparations for his farewell to the electronic magazine “Fantástico” which takes place next Sunday (14). Through a shared post on his Instagram profile, the communicator showed behind the scenes of his last agenda meeting and confessed that he will miss it:

“Tuesday, agenda meeting day. My last agenda meeting at Fantástico. Coincidentally, the first face-to-face meeting we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic. Until today, we had been doing it by videoconference. This close contact, in the case of the agenda meeting, makes a difference! Brainstorming is essential! Apart from living with people who are so dear and whom I admire so much! I’ll miss you… One more farewell in my farewell week at Show da Vida”, wrote the presenter.

In the publication’s comments, fans wished him good luck in his new project on Rede Globo: “Congratulations new project. I love big brother”, wished a fan of Thaddeus Schmidt. “You’re going to rock the BBB gatão! I confess… I’m going to miss that eye drop at Fantástico! Success”, desired another. “The BBB is waiting for you, Tadeu, we will receive you very well”, said a viewer of Rede Globo’s reality show.

Tadeu Schmidt was announced as presenter of the next edition of Big Brother Brasil last October 10th. During the exhibition of the goals of the round, Tadeu received a call from the famous Big Fone, in a quick conversation the TV director, Boninho, confirmed that Schmidt will be the new presenter of the “most watched reality in the country”.