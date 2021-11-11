Felipe Melo and Jorge defraud Palmeiras against Atlético-GO

Jorge and Felipe Melo will not face Atlético-GO (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Without Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, called up by their respective teams, Palmeiras will also not have Felipe Melo and Jorge for the duel against Atlético-GO this Wednesday (10), at Allianz Parque. The information was published first-hand by journalist Gabriel Amorim, from Podporco, and confirmed by the report from OUR LECTURE.

Preserved in the derby against Santos, defensive midfielder and captain Felipe Melo will remain out and should be available to face Fluminense, away from home, on Sunday (14).

Jorge, in turn, trained last Tuesday (9) without restrictions along with the rest of the squad for the first time since being injured. He played only five matches for Verdão, entering the field for the last time in a draw with Bahia, on October 12th.

Thus, Danilo should continue as a starter in midfield, while Renan is the favorite to start at left-back, with Kuscevic forming the defense alongside Luan.

Palmeiras and Atlético-GO face off this Wednesday (10), at 8:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Verdão is the current vice-leader of the competition with 55 points, ten behind the leader Atlético-MG.

