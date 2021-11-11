Fernando Bezerra is confirmed rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate

The government leader in the Federal Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), was confirmed as the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatório this Wednesday (10). THE CNN he had anticipated that the president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), would designate Bezerra as rapporteur, which was confirmed by the senator himself this afternoon.

Bezerra says that the CCJ vote should take place between the 23rd and the 24th, and then the matter will be taken to the House’s plenary. He guarantees that the deadline is sufficient for the PEC dos Precatório to be approved and the payment schedule with the amount of R$ 400 of the Auxílio Brasil to be fulfilled as of December.

“The dates have already been drawn up, we will make an effort to approve them in the week of the 23rd and 24th, and we are sure that the Ministry of Citizenship will do its utmost to guarantee the first payment in December”, says Bezerra.

According to the government leader, the approval of the matter in the plenary must take place, at the latest, until the end of the period of “concentrated effort” in the Senate, in early December, and that, even if the vote takes place during this period, full payment Brazil Aid will not be harmed.

Bezerra claims that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, has already decided that the matter will go to the plenary. Despite the resistance in the House, Bezerra trusts the approval of the PEC. “It is an issue that the Senate is paying dividends, we recognize that there is resistance, but we are working to try to build the necessary support so that the issue can win this first phase”, explains the government leader.