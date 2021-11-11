Fifi! Zé Felipe delivers details about the stay of João Guilherme and Raissa Barbosa, and causes them to reveal ‘international romance’; watch

Maria Fifi attacks again! It’s no secret that Zé Felipe loves a little gossip, right?! Well then. This Tuesday (9), the countryman participated in “PodCats”, podcast presented by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures, and of course he didn’t fail to edify the listeners with some hot news about other famous… During the chat, the singer delivered João Guilherme and gave details of a stay between the youngest and Raissa Barbosa.

According to the musician, the two left together a party held in September, to commemorate the launch of the Virginia brand. “They left the We Pink party together. They stayed inside the car”, he stated. “Did they get together at the party? Is that where they stayed?”asked Maria Alice’s mother, impressed by the revelation. “They left together. I don’t know, in the car, I think”, completed Zé, shrugging.

Even before Zé Felipe got his tongue in his teeth, Raissa had already admitted about her involvement with João. The confession was made while participating in a video on Matheus Mazzafera’s channel. Without delving into the subject, the ex-Fazenda said that she “gave a little kiss” to Leonardo’s son and gave “a 10” for the moment.

Raissa stayed with João Guilherme, shocked, for this she didn’t expect HAHAHAAH pic.twitter.com/jEiaVQwlCx — letícia (@leticiammarcela) November 10, 2021

Also on the podcast, Zé also spoke about his own love life, and an ‘international romance’. Virginia recalled that the boy, in the past, even dated a girl who didn’t know Portuguese – and he didn’t speak her language either! Good-humored, the musician gave details of how the two were communicating: “There wasn’t a fight! I dated her for a month. ‘Hello’ was just what I said”. Help! Here’s an unusual way to avoid D.R’s! Check out: