Find out if your cell phone is compatible with the 5G network

After the 5G auction held last week, on the 4th and 5th, one of the main doubts that has arisen among people is whether their current cell phone is capable of supporting the new technology. However, few models available on the market are compatible with the 5G network.

Expected to arrive in 2022, for a good part of the population to have access to the fifth generation of mobile internet, it will be necessary to exchange their cell phones for devices that are compatible with the technology.

Compatible devices tend to have a higher value than 4G and 5G DSS, but even so there are some with more affordable prices. Recalling that the 5G DSS works as a transition from the fourth to the fifth generation, and this is not the “pure” 5G of the auction.

Phones compatible with 5G technology

Check below a list of smartphones prepared to receive the 5G, including their possible values, as they may vary from store to store.

Motorola: Moto G50 5G (BRL 1,799); Moto G100 5G (R$3,229); Motorola Edge 20 Lite (R$2,699); Motorola Edge 20 (R$3,599) and Motorola Edge 20 Pro (R$4,499).

It is noteworthy that the Moto G 5G, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ models are also on this list, but they are no longer officially sold by the brand, being only available in retail.

apple: iPhone 12 mini (BRL 5,129); iPhone 12 (BRL 5,849); iPhone 12 Pro (BRL 6,974); iPhone 12 Pro Max (R$9,179); iPhone 13 mini (R$5,939); iPhone 13 (BRL 6,839); iPhone 13 Pro (R$8,549) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (R$9,449).

Samsung: Galaxy A32 5G (BRL 1,799); Galaxy A52s 5G (BRL 2,519); Galaxy A52 5G (2023); Galaxy M52 5G (BRL 2,159); Galaxy Note 20 5G (BRL 4,499); Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (BRL 5,999); Galaxy S21 5G (BRL 4,049); Galaxy S21+ 5G (BRL 5,039); Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (BRL 7,199); Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (BRL 6,299); Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (R$12,599) and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (R$11,519).

asus: ROG Phone 5 (BRL 5,399); ROG Phone 5s (BRL 5,849); ROG Phone 5s Pro (BRL 11,699); Zenfone 8 (BRL 3,999) and Zenfone 8 Flip (BRL 4,949).

Xiaomi: Mi 10T (BRL 5,703); Mi 10T Pro (R$6,715); Mi11 (R$9,199); POCO F3 (BRL 5,887); POCO M3 Pro (BRL 2,759); Redmi Note 10 5G (R$2,699) and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (R$3,679).

realme: Realme 7 5G (BRL 2,599); Realme 8 5G (BRL 2,299) and Realme GT Master Edition (BRL 3,699).