Find out which countries accept the entry of Brazilians – News

On Monday (8), the US air and land borders were reopened after nearly 20 months of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The entry of Brazilian tourists, as long as they were vaccinated, was allowed again and the tourism and international travel sector began, little by little, to resume its activities.

The setting is very different from registered in March this year, when only 8 countries in the world — Afghanistan, Albania, Costa Rica, Slovakia, Northern Macedonia, Nauru, Central African Republic and Tonga — had light restrictions on the entry of Brazilians into their territories.

With the advance of vaccination in Brazil and in much of the planet, many territories have reopened and international tourism is once again a reality. Currently, according to the IATA portal, the International Air Transport Association, at least 111 countries allow the entry of Brazilians.

Some only require the presentation of a vaccination certificate. Others ask for PCR or antigen test results on arrival or recent negative results taken prior to travel. Others only require a form with health information.

Below are the countries that allow and also those that do not allow the arrival of Brazilian tourists. Specific requirements can be found on the portal. Travel Center of IATA. Many of the restrictions could expire this month or still be reintroduced if the country is facing new outbreaks of Covid-19.

Countries that allow the entry of Brazilians to tourism, by continent:

Americas

Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Ecuador, USA, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay

Europe

Albania, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Slovakia, Finland, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine

Asia and Middle East

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Qatar, UAE, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Taiwan, East Timor, Uzbekistan

Africa

South Africa, Botswana, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Lesotho, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger , Nigeria, Kenya, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Oceania

French Polynesian

Countries that do not allow tourists to enter

Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Algeria, Australia, Benin, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, China, Singapore South Korea, North Korea, Estonia, Fiji, Philippines, Greece, Hungary, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, India, Indonesia , Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malaysia, Micronesia, Myanmar, Nauru, Norway, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Russia, American Samoa, Sweden, Suriname, Syria, Thailand , Turkmenistan, Turkey, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Venezuela and Vietnam