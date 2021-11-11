Fiocruz confirms two people suspected of ‘mad cow disease’ – News

The INI/Fiocruz (Evandro Chagas Infectology Institute of the Osvaldo Cruz Foundation) confirmed this Thursday (11) that it received two patients suspected of having bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BBE), popularly known as “mad cow disease”.

The two people are hospitalized, in isolation, at the INI Hospital Center for the Covid-19 Pandemic, which is located in Manguinhos, Rio de Janeiro. The foundation investigates the cases.

Patients’ personal information was not disclosed in compliance with the Code of Medical Ethics of the Federal Council of Medicine. The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that one of them lives in Belford Roxo, and the other in Duque de Caxias, both cities in the Baixada Fluminense.

What is Mad Cow Disease?

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy emerged in the 1980s in Europe as a new disease in cattle herds. The disease is degenerative, chronic and fatal and affects the central nervous system of animals. There are two forms of mad cow disease: atypical and classic.

Atypical: it is not related to the consumption of prohibited food and occurs spontaneously and isolated in cattle, affecting mainly cattle over 8 years of age.

Classic: the classic version is caused by the infective form of a protein found in the remains of cattle that manifested the disease. In this case, the contamination in other animals, including humans, occurs through the consumption of food containing protein and fat of animal origin, such as bone meal, meat and carcasses. This practice is prohibited in the feeding of other cattle, as well as buffaloes, goats and sheep.

The animals have altered behavior. It is a serious disease, which has no cure and causes great damage to producers.

Animals infected in September

On September 4, the Map (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply) cconfirmed two cases of sick animals in Brazil, with atypical mad cow disease, one in Belo Horizonte and the other in Nova Canaã do Norte, Mato Grosso.

After the confirmations, the China suspended imports of meat from Brazil.