Fiocruz discovers possible cause of the outbreak of ‘black urine disease’ in Brazil | Brazil

More than 40 cases of Haff’s disease, also known as “black urine disease”, were detected in Brazil in 2021. Due to the increase in diagnosis in the country, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Municipal Secretariat of Salvador, carry out a study in order to identify the possible cause of the disease. For the research, cases detected between January 2016 and January 2021 were investigated. The information is from Portal Fiocruz.

SEE MORE:









VIDEO: Pará has had no new suspected cases of black urine for 13 days

Last notification was on October 28, in Santarém. Since then, the health crisis that affected the fisheries sector seems to have stagnated.









The number of suspected cases of ‘black urine’ disease in Santarém rises to 10

This is a 38-year-old woman who became ill after consuming Pacu and Aracu fish.

The initial suspicion is that there is a relationship between the disease and the consumption of certain types of fish. Based on this, the research sought to describe the clinical characteristics of the cases, identify associated factors, estimate the attack rate associated with the consumption of a fish related to the emergence of cases and investigate the presence of biotoxins and metals in some species.









Marketers report improvement in fish sales in Santarém

Product sales dropped by 90%.

RESULT

The results of the work, coordinated by Cristiane Cardoso, from Cievs Salvador, and by the Fiocruz Bahia researcher, Guilherme Ribeiro, were published in the journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas. In the article, the researchers report that the most widely accepted theory is that fish and crustaceans do not produce the toxins themselves, but accumulate in their bodies compounds produced by other organisms, such as microalgae, through the food chain.









Benevides City Hall announces aid of R$ 2,000 for fishmongers

Accreditation will be done until the 7th of November.

During the study, six fish samples underwent laboratory analysis: two were leftovers from a meal related to two cases of the disease, both with laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis; another two were obtained from isolated cases with high levels of CPK; and the last two were fresh samples taken from a local fishmonger, where some patients had purchased fish. With the support of collaborators from the University of Paraná and the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina, the research detected compounds of the pallitoxin type in samples of a species of salt water known as “bull’s eye”, which could be the probable source of contamination. The presence of metals such as arsenic, cadmium and lead in fish was not detected.









VIDEO: Ribeirinhos tell how suspected cases affect their lives

The river, which used to be a source of income, now brings fish only for consumption

The researchers also performed blood, fecal, and urine analysis of the participants and collected information such as demographic data, clinical manifestations, and epidemiological exposures; if they had contact with animals and rainwater; if they ate in restaurants; use of illicit drugs and medications; physical exercise; travel in the week before the onset of symptoms; and vaccination. Individuals who ate the same suspicious fish and did not show symptoms were also analyzed.









UFPA provides guidance on fish consumption and black urine

Black urine disease still requires studies and analysis of suspected cases. UFPA joins the task force to research the disease

In the period between 2016 and 2017, 65 cases were investigated. Of these, 66% had elevated CPK levels, 88% were hospitalized, 26% required intensive care and 7% dialysis. Ingestion of marine fish 24 hours before disease onset was reported by 74% of cases with elevated CPK and by 41% of those without CPK measurement. The attack rate for individuals who ate fish related to the outbreak, an indicator of disease incidence, was 55%. The types of fish most consumed by the cases were “bull’s eye” and “whit”.









Black Urine Disease: Thirteen tons of food are delivered to fishermen in Santarém

Entities joined together to identify the most needy workers and carry out the donation of food baskets









VIDEO: Instituto Evandro Chagas creates a working group to investigate ‘Urina Preta’

11 researchers analyze data and create methodology to advance disease-related research to assist Sespa

After the outbreak that occurred between 2016 and 2017, the Municipal Health Department of Salvador identified 12 suspected cases between 2017-2019 and a new outbreak during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2021). During the last outbreak, 16 patients with laboratory-confirmed rhabdomyolysis were identified. Of these, five required intensive care and one died.

In the work, the researchers emphasize that, due to the recent outbreaks of the ‘black urine disease’, especially in Brazil, it is necessary to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and medical training to detect suspected cases, which must be reported to health authorities for investigation.