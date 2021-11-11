Fiocruz discovers responsible for outbreaks of “black urine disease”

This year, more than 40 cases of Haff’s disease — also known as the “black urine disease” — were detected in Brazil, mainly in the states of Amazonas and Bahia. To understand the local causes of the disease, Fiocruz Bahia, the Municipal Health Department of Salvador and other national research institutes investigated patients from two outbreaks, identified between January 2016 and January 2021, in the population of the state.

In investigating the causes of “black urine disease,” the researchers described the clinical features of the cases, identified associated factors, and investigated the presence of biotoxins and metals in consumed fish specimens. The result was published in the scientific journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas.

Understand what Haff’s disease is

Black urine is one of the main features of Haff’s disease (Image: Reproduction/Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash)

One of the main features of Haff disease is darkening of the urine. In fact, this is the origin of your nickname. The darker color is caused by rhabdomyolysis. This means that there is a breakdown of muscle tissue and this breakdown releases, in turn, a toxic protein into the bloodstream of infected patients. In more scientific terms, muscle damage results in elevated serum levels of creatine phosphokinase (CPK), which causes darkening of the urine.

In general, the origin of the disease is related to a toxin that can be found in certain fish — such as tambaqui, whiting, arabaiana — or crustaceans — such as lobsters and shrimp — when they are contaminated. But the condition can also be triggered by a drug, heavy metal, ingesting toxins, or strenuous physical activity after seizures. Therefore, research into the origins of each case is so necessary.

Study on national cases of “black urine disease”

In the Fiocruz Bahia article, the researchers report that the most accepted theory is that fish and crustaceans themselves do not produce the toxins, but accumulate in their bodies compounds produced by other organisms, such as microalgae, through the food chain.

In total, six samples of fish related to the patients underwent laboratory analysis. Among the samples, two were leftovers from a meal related to two cases of the disease — both with evidence of rhabdomyolysis — another two were obtained from isolated cases with high levels of CPK, and the last two were fresh samples obtained from a local fishmonger, where some patients had bought fish.

Cause: palitoxin

Cases of “black urine disease” are related to the consumption of contaminated fish (Image: Reproduction/Ponciano/Pixabay)

In common, the scientists detected palitoxin-like compounds in samples of the saltwater species known as “bull’s eye,” which could be the likely source of contamination. According to the authors of the study, the presence of metals such as arsenic, cadmium and lead in fish was not detected.

“Palitoxin (PTX) is a very dangerous toxin produced by several marine species. PTX was originally isolated in 1971 in Hawaii”, explains Martin Pierre Sauviat, in the book Methods in Neuroscience, about the discovery related to the island’s corals.

“The most commonly reported complications of PTX poisoning appear to be rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome that injures skeletal muscle, causing muscle breakdown and leakage of large amounts of intracellular contents (myocytes) into the blood plasma,” adds Sauviat.

History of the disease in Bahia

In the period between 2016 and 2017, 65 cases were investigated. Of these, 66% had elevated CPK levels, 88% were hospitalized, 26% required intensive care and 7% dialysis. Ingestion of marine fish 24 hours before disease onset was reported by 74% of cases with elevated CPK and by 41% of those without CPK measurement. The types of fish most consumed by the cases were “bull’s eye” and “whit”.

After this outbreak, health authorities identified another 12 suspected cases between the years 2017 and 2019 and a new outbreak during the covid-19 pandemic. During the outbreak between 2020 and 2021, 16 laboratory-confirmed patients with rhabdomyolysis were identified. Of these cases, five required intensive care and one died from the disease.

In addition to Fiocruz Bahia and the Municipal Health Department of Salvador, researchers from the following institutions also participated in the study: Bahia State Health Department; Center for Sea Studies at the Federal University of Paraná; Laboratory of Harmful Algae and Phycotoxins at the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina, on the Campus de Itajaí; and Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Bahia.

Published in the scientific journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas, the complete study on Brazilian cases of “black urine disease” can be seen here.

Source: Fiocruz Agency and ScienceDirect