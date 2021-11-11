Firefighter John Leno, who attended a plane crash, would go to a show by Marília Mendonça

Firefighter John Leno was waiting for the end of his shift to be able to participate in the singer’s concert Marília Mendonça when the corporation was called to respond to the occurrence of a plane crash in a waterfall, in Caratinga (MG), last Friday (5). Fan of the “Queen of Sofrência”, the firefighter was part of the team that went to the scene of the accident to help the victims.

On the way to the occurrence, John already imagined that he would miss the artist’s show due to the complexity of the case. However, he did not imagine that Marília was among the five fatal victims of the plane crash.

“From one second to the next, we went from waiting for the end of the shift to go enjoy the show by Marília Mendonça, to rescue her and the others who were with her”, wrote the firefighter on social networks.

“At first, moving to the event without knowing that it was her plane, when she became aware of the information, that shock came. An occurrence that brings a great trauma, since it is a person who is part of the lives of millions of people, including mine. It had a quick but meteoric passage”, said John Leno in a post published on Instagram.

Accident

The plane crashed about four kilometers from the Ubaporanga Regional Airport, in a waterfall near the municipality of Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. Technicians from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), a unit of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) responsible for investigating aviation accidents and incidents, are still investigating the causes of the crash, but it is already known that the aircraft collided with high wires. tension before dropping.

In addition to Marília, Henrique Ribeiro, producer, was on the plane; Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, uncle and advisor; Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Junior, pilot of the plane; and Tarcisio Pessoa Viana, co-pilot.

