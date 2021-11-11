Five bets divided the BRL 90 million of this Wednesday’s Mega-Sena

posted on 11/10/2021 23:11



In the capital, he left the six numbers without correctors in this drawing of Queridinha do Brasil, but it would be wrong to say that no one from the Federal District was lucky in the draw

The draw of the Mega-Sena 2427 this Wednesday (11/10) — which drew the numbers 03-19-25-37-44-56 — left five new millionaires in the country. Each of them took more than R$ 18 million (exactly R$ 18,181,413.39) for matching the exact six numbers of the modality. The prize for the next draw, scheduled for Saturday (13/11), is R$ 3 million.

The bets were all simple six numbers. The exact locations where the tickets were registered are in Angical (BA), Goiânia (GO), Benedito Leite (MA), João Pessoa (PB) and Borborema (SP).

It is worth remembering that if invested in savings, the total premium of R$90 million would yield approximately R$190 thousand per month. For car fans, the hefty sum would be enough to buy 18 luxury powerhouses (worth BRL 5 million each)

Federal District

Having already taken a jackpot from the Mega-Sena this year, the capital left without hitting the six numbers in this draw for Queridinha do Brasil, but it would be wrong to say that no one in the Federal District was lucky in the draw. On the contrary.

25 bets from the DF hit five numbers in the draw and still managed to make a good half foot. Tickets were registered in several locations in the square, such as Asa Sul, Norte, Sobradinho, Ceilândia, Lago Norte and more.

The value of these prizes varies: for simple bets of six numbers they were R$ 11,418.47. With seven numbers, it was up to R$ 22,836.94. There was a nine-number bet that took R$45,673.88.

According to information from Caixa, across the country, 680 people got the five numbers right. 19,557 tickets featured four numbers and totaled R$ 567.17.