five bets split 90 million jackpot

Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil





Six single bets matched the six dozen of the Mega-Sena Contest 2.427 and will split a prize of R$90 million. The draw took place at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, this Wednesday night (10). The tens drawn were: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56

All bets drawn were simple and were made in the cities of Angical (BA), Goiânia, Benedito Leite (MA), João Pessoa and Borborema (SP). Each player will receive a prize of around R$18.18 million. Four of the games were made at lotteries and one on Caixa’s electronic channel.

The corner had 680 winning bets and each one will win BRL 11,418.47 and the court had 19,557 winning bets, with prizes of BRL 567.17. In the next contest, with a draw on Saturday (13), the estimated prize is R$ 3 million. The value of a single bet on Mega-Sena is R$4.50.

Capixaba earns more than R$1.3 million at Lotofácil

One more capixaba went to sleep a millionaire this Wednesday night (10). An The bet made in the city of Cachoeiro do Itapemirim, in the south of Espírito Santo, hit the 15 scores of Lotofácil and earned a total of R$ 1,395,373.49.

The dozens drawn were: 02 – 03 – 05 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

A total of 302 bettors hit 14 numbers and each one will pocket the amount of R$ 1,384.

For this Thursday (11), as it is a contest with a final ‘0’, the estimated prize is R$ 5.2 million. Each bet with 15 numbers is worth R$2.50.

*With information from Agência Brasil