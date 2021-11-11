five bets split prize of BRL 90 million

Five people matched the six numbers of the 2427 Mega-Sena contest held this Wednesday (10). The winners placed their bets in Angical (BA), Goiânia (GO), Benedito Leite (MA), Borborema (SP) and through the electronic channel. The lucky ones will split the prize of BRL 90 million (BRL 18,181,413.39 for each).

Check out the six dozen drawn:

03-19-25-37-44-56

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 680 bets hit the corner and won R$ 11,418.47 each. Another 19,557 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$ 567.17.







Mega-Sena amassed Photo: Agência Brasil

The next contest will be on Wednesday (22). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive competitions (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.