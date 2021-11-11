five bets win prize of BRL 18.1 million

Five bets matched the six tens of the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2427 (03-19-25-37-44-56) and won a prize of R$18.1 million each. According to the details of the draw, the games were registered in: Angical, in Bahia; Goiânia, in Goiás; Benedito Leite, in Maranhão; Borborema, in São Paulo, and on the electronic channel.

In the other two award lanes, corner and court, the modality also had several winning tickets. Players who made five hits will receive R$11,400 and those who made four hits will receive R$567.

How to receive the Mega-Sena contest 2427 award?

At Caixa agencies, winners can receive prizes of any value upon presentation of their RG, CPF, in addition to the original ticket. Amounts of up to R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets.

Winners of online betting Mega-Sena contest 2427 manage to transfer to a Pay Market account. Rewards can be redeemed within 90 calendar days.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

>> Also check out the result of Mega-Sena 2426

Probability

To win the Mega-Sena 2427 jackpot with a single bet of six tens, the odds were one in over 50 million. In the second range, with five hits, and in the third range, with four hits, the chance increased to one by, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Next Mega-Sena Draw

On Saturday, November 13th, the drawing for the Mega-Sena contest 2427 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the estimated prize is R$ 3 million. The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50 and players can place up to one hour before the draw at lotteries, Loterias Caixa application or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).