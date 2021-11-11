Five days in Porto Alegre and direct trip to Uruguay: Fla defines logistics for the final of Libertadores – Flamengo

The Rubro-Negro will remain in Rio Grande do Sul until the day of departure for Montevideo.

With the possibility of a Brazilian title more and more distant, Flamengo begins to adjust its calendar focused almost exclusively on the Libertadores decision. The logistics to Uruguay, by the way, are all confirmed. Mais Querido will travel on Friday (19) to face Internacional and Grêmio in sequence, in Porto Alegre, and will remain there until the 24th, when he leaves early in the morning for Montevideo.

Before facing Internacional on Saturday, November 20, Flamengo will host Corinthians, at Maracanã, on Wednesday (17). On Friday (19), as mentioned, he travels to Porto Alegre, where he faces Colorado in Beira-Rio. Three days later, on Tuesday (23), he meets Grêmio for the Brasileirão, in a match at the Arena. Therefore, they will remain in the state capital until the next duel, against Palmeiras, for the last 90 minutes of Libertadores da América 2021.

Between the 19th and 24th of November, which will remain in Porto Alegre, Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho will train at CT do Grêmio. Within the created logistics, Mais Querido will stay for two full days in Uruguay before going into the field, on the 27th, to face Palmeiras for the three-time continental championship in its history. The decision between Brazilians is scheduled to take place on the Centenary, at 5 pm (Brasília time).

It should also be noted that this will be the second final in a row between Renato Gaúcho and Abel Ferreira. The two faced each other in the decision of the Copa do Brasil 2020, and the Portuguese came out victorious in both games over the Brazilian. On the other hand, Flamengo and Palmeiras are the last champions of America and the clash is considered the biggest fight of the last five years.