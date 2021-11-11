Flamengo and businessman from Arrascaeta heat up negotiations for renewal again, and agreement is underway | Venetian Column



Arrascaeta and Diego Ribas

After agreeing on the renewal of Diego Alves, Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís (all three until December 2022), Flamengo is closer to closing the contract extension for yet another important player in the current squad: Arrascaeta.

After a long negotiation, which began in January of this year, the board and the midfielder’s manager, Daniel Fonseca, began to speak the same language and are close to celebrating the renewal of the shirt 14 for another three years, with salary increases. The current bond is until December 2023, and the new commitment will be until December 2026.

Daniel Fonseca met with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, directors of Flamengo, and took another step in the negotiations for the renewal of the contract. In contact with the report, both parties spoke in tones of optimism for Arrascaeta’s signature later this year.

Flamengo and Arrascaeta’s agent did not explain, however, as the main obstacle during the negotiations for renewal, the purchase or not of the percentage of the athlete’s economic rights that still belong to the Defender of Uruguay, was resolved.

During these months of conversations, the midfielder’s representative demanded that Flamengo buy the 25% of the athlete who are still linked to the Uruguayan team. The club, understanding that the financial moment was not for large investments, due to the drop in revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, did not agree with the businessman’s request.

The fact is that Arrascaeta’s renovation is close to being closed after almost a year with many comings and goings. To see when the player will give the pen for the club to celebrate more time of the Uruguayan star in Ninho do Urubu.