Flamengo enters into a containment regime and outlines a plan to have full holders in the Libertadores final

With 17 days to go before the Libertadores final, Flamengo’s strategy to have maximum strength against Palmeiras is to leave the Brazilian in the background. Although the board has raised the tone in criticizing the refereeing after the stumbling block against Chapecoense, internally the club focuses on a recovery work that, ultimately, prioritizes having the 11 starters in good physical condition to play 90 minutes at high intensity in day 27.

Due to this preparation, which bets on a more integrated team and on Arrascaeta’s return, coach Renato Gaúcho is acquitted in the football department for the total lack of standard of play in the last matches. There is annoyance with the results, with the work itself of the entire commission and medical department, but the problems are ignored by a greater good: America’s three-time championship.





Under pressure, the planning foresees that injured athletes are recovered and acquire game rhythm until the decision. And that the most worn out, but without muscle problems, can be deployed to the limit – only then will they be preserved. In the first example, especially fits David Luiz. The defender must return against Bahia, on Thursday, at Maracanã, and act preferably in the commitments in Rio, so that he avoids travel wear and tear and does regenerative work at the club’s Training Center.

David Luiz returned to acting last Friday, after 40 days out coming from injury. After playing for 90 minutes for the first time, he was preserved against Chapecoense, Monday. The same happened with goalkeeper Diego Alves and, in previous matches, with defender Rodrigo Caio. Still recovering from injury, Pedro, Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta will go through the same process. They will do a meticulous work, with each stage extended, closely monitored by physiotherapists, physical trainers and by coach Renato Gaúcho. The load control scored in favor of Flamengo’s health department, which was much criticized. David Luiz himself came out in defense of the sector publicly.

After seeing several injured athletes, Flamengo took more care to release them for the games, especially near the Libertadores final. David Luiz, for example, played in several teams and did more than a dozen practices with the ball with the squad before returning to acting, against Atlético-GO. He played on Friday and trained on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to be available against Bahia. Even because of his age, the 34-year-old player needs a better recovery after the matches, and for that he makes use of the latest equipment from the Vulture’s Nest, such as the hyperbaric camera and decompression boots.

Arrascaeta, who completed two months of the thigh injury suffered while playing for the Uruguay team, should start the transition to the physical part in the coming days. The idea is for the midfielder to play a few games for the Brasileirão before the Libertadores final. Outside the squad for the qualifiers, the player has not played for ten matches at Flamengo and has given no indications that he should return to Bahia.

Figures responsible for the daily life of football at Flamengo, football vice Marcos Braz and director Bruno Spindel played, together, the role that was expected of president Rodolfo Landim in the club itself. They refined their discourse against refereeing errors, recognized the team’s drop in production, and kept shielding the work of coach Renato Gaúcho. After the tie with the Chapecoense lantern, the wall of Ninho do Urubu was spray-painted with insults to the coach and the board.





– If I hadn’t kept it, I’d already advertised there. If something different had happened, it is usually announced after the game – said the vice president, uncomfortable with the questioning of a possible dismissal of the coach.

Renato Gaúcho’s contract ends in December and there is no talk of renewal.

