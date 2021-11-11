Flamengo forwards renovation of Arrascaeta with salary increase and contract until 2026, says the newspaper

After a long negotiation, Flamengo and Arrascaeta reached an agreement to renew the contract until December 2026

O Flamengo is close to giving a happy ending to the fan of the soap opera Arrascaeta. According to the newspaper The day, the parties submitted an agreement for a renewal.

Arrascaeta’s stagnation has been seeking an increase in value since 2020, but, due to the pandemic, it was not successful. Publicly, Flamengo always reinforced the intention to enhance and renew with the shirt 14, but hit the key of the world crisis caused by COVID-19.

After a long negotiation, the parties reached an agreement. Arrascaeta will renew for three years and will have a contract until December 2026. In addition, it will gain a higher salary.

Arrascaeta was signed in 2019 and quickly fell in favor with the fans. In the field, he was one of the main names in the bi-championship of the brazilian (2019 and 2020) and the achievement of Libertadores Conmebol (2019).

Still out of combat due to a muscle injury, Arrascaeta is in the final phase to return to the pitch. The intention of the technical committee is to have the athlete with 100% of the conditions in the final of the Libertadores against the palm trees, on the 27th, in Uruguay. You follow the coverage and broadcast live on the ESPN on Star+.