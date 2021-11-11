Flamengo has five absences for the game against Bahia – Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho starts the starting lineup without important pieces in Flamengo’s midfield

Flamengo will face Bahia soon, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, and have some issues to resolve in the team. That’s because, Rubro-Negro suffers from five absences for the game against Tricolor, being four absolute holders and a reserve of great prestige.

Everton Ribeiro is suspended after receiving a red card in a 2-2 draw with Chapecoense. Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís and Pedro are certain absences, as they are being treated at the Medical Department. Maurício Isla, in turn, is in isolation in Chile. He was called up, however, he had been in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, the lateral is in quarantine for seven days, to be tested again – the first test was negative.

Renato Gaúcho also has to keep an eye on those hanging with two yellow cards. Gabigol, Léo Pereira or Rodinei run the risk of being left out of the match against São Paulo, on Sunday (14), if they receive another punishment soon. Amidst the problems, Portaluppi will have the return of important pieces, such as David Luiz, Thiago Maia, Diego Ribas and Andreas Pereira.

In the last training session, this Wednesday (10), Renato Gaúcho outlined the starting lineup as follows: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Thiago Maia, Diego Ribas and Andreas Pereira; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. The duel will start at 19:00 (GMT) this Thursday (11), at Maracanã.