Flamengo must have four reinforcements for the game against Bahia – Flamengo

David Luiz, Diego Ribas, Andreas Pereira and Kenedy should return to Renato Gaúcho’s team this Thursday

O Flamengo prepares to take the field this Thursday (11), when he receives Bahia, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, coach Renato Gaúcho must have the return of at least four reinforcements in the related list.

In addition to Andreas Pereira, who served an automatic suspension in the 2-2 draw with Chapecoense, David Luiz, Diego Ribas and Kenedy should be available to Mais Querido. The 10 shirt has recovered from a thigh injury and has trained normally with the squad in recent days.

The defender was left out of the previous round only to respect the gradual return to the pitch after being injured for so long. Another new addition to the related list might be Kenedy. After a sprained ankle, the player trained normally with the group.

Thus, the quartet will be able to reinforce Renato Gaúcho’s team this Thursday (11), against Nação Rubro-Negra, at Maracanã. Flamengo and Bahia will meet at 7 pm (GMT), with live broadcast from Premiere, on pay-per-view. However, as tradition dictates, Coluna do Fla will command the most red-black narration on the internet, in the voice of Rafa Penido, on YouTube.