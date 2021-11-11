Flamengo squad: without Diego Alves, Renato Gaúcho puts Hugo Souza among the starters | Venetian Column



Hugo SouzaMarcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo finished the preparations to face Bahia this Thursday, at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. For this confrontation, Diego Alves will be preserved again, due to a marked physical wear, but the shirt 1’s replacement in training this Wednesday surprised everyone. Renato Gaúcho chose Hugo Souza to be in the starting lineup.

The change in goal is for a special reason, according to the report. Renato Gaúcho’s idea is to give shooting to players who are not receiving opportunities in recent games. In front of Chapecoense, the coach did the same with Bruno Viana, by casting him in the vacancy of David Luiz and not Léo Pereira.

Hugo Souza was one of Flamengo’s standouts in winning the 2020 Brasileirão, but he lost space with Rogério Ceni, who saw Gabriel Batista as a better goalkeeper to climb because of his footwork. With Renato Gaúcho, this will be the first time that Neneca will take the field.

The last time Hugo Souza took the field was on May 4, when he entered the second half of the match against LDU, still in the Rogério Ceni era. Since then, the goalkeeper has focused on training, lost fat percentage, stands out in training and was only on the bench.