Flamengo will have five absences to face Bahia; see who is out

Brasileirão is still on fire! And this Thursday(11), Flamengo x Bahia face off at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 31st round of the competition. The departure is scheduled for 19:00.

And the team commanded by Renato Gaúcho, has five certain absences for the duel. isla is serving the Chilean team, Pedro, Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís are hurt, and Everton Ribeiro is suspended.

Besides them, there are three more questions. Diego Alves, Kennedy and Thiago Maia, were left out of the duel against Chapecoense due to physical problems, and are not sure for the game against Bahia.

likely lineup

A likely lineup of Mengão has: Gabriel Batista (Diego Alves), Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Aaron, Andreas, Diego (Vitinho); Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

DATASHEET

Flamengo x Bahia

Competition: Brasileirão – 31st round

Local: Maracanã

Date: Thursday (11) at 7 pm

The Rio de Janeiro club starts the match in 3rd place in the Brasileirão with 54 points earned so far.

