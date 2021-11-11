Flamengo x Bahia: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

The only match this Thursday for the Brazilian Championship will end the 31st round. At 7pm, at Maracanã, Flamengo and Bahia face off tomorrow (11) with different goals in relation to the table, but with a considerable dose of pressure haunting both sides.

At Rubro-Negro, the distance to the leadership after so much investment motivates demands on Renato Gaúcho, who has clung to the Libertadores final, on the 27th, and to the marathon games to smooth the results and income below in the Brazilian Nationals. In Tricolor, which has not lost for six games, the fight is to hold the home team in Rio and move further away from the Z4, in order to consolidate the good phase with Guto Ferreira.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X BAHIA – 31st BRAZILIAN ROUND

Date and time: 11/11/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Where to watch: LANCE Premiere and Real Time!

LIKELY TEAM

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Gabriel Batista (Diego Alves), Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Aaron, Andreas, Diego (Vitinho); Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Suspended: Everton Ribeiro.

Hanging: Bruno Viana, Gabriel, Léo Pereira, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro.

Embezzlement: Islam (summoned/quarantined), Pedro, Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís (injured), Kenedy, Thiago Maia and Diego Alves (doubts).

BAHIA (Technician: Guto Ferreira)

Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Raniele, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Raí, Juninho Capixaba and Gilberto.

Suspended: Patrick de Lucca.

Hanging: Guto Ferreira (technician), Gilberto, Lucas Araújo, Daniel, Danilo Fernandes, Rodallega, Juninho Capixaba and Matheus Galdezani.