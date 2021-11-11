Flamengo x Bahia: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Flamengo and Bahia face at 19:00 (GMT) this Thursday, at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The match is the opportunity for Flamengo to keep their title chances alive, despite the distance from the leader Atlético-MG. Currently, the Rio team is in third place, with 54 points from 29 games – 11 points and one game less than Galo before the start of the round.

Unbeaten with Guto Ferreira, Bahia is going through its best moment in Serie A. Tricolor added 13 of the last 21 points in dispute and showed defensive consistency. So much so that, in the last seven matches, the team, which already had the most leaked defense in the competition, conceded only one goal. The team is in 15th position, with 36 points.

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

After the draw with Chapecoense, the title chances diminished, and the focus is starting to be more and more the Libertadores final. For the duel with Bahia, Renato will have three reinforcements: Diego, Andreas Pereira and David Luiz, who didn’t play in the last round.

On the other hand, Everton Ribeiro, suspended, and Isla, with the Chilean team, are added to the still extensive list of embezzlements. Diego Alves is doubtful after showing wear.

Who is out: Everton Ribeiro (suspended); Arrascaeta, Filipe Luis and Pedro (medical department); Isla (in the service of Chile in the qualifiers).

Hanging: Gabigol, Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana and Rodinei.

Probable line-up: Gabriel Batista (Diego Alves), Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Ramon; Willian Arão, Diego and Andreas Pereira; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Bahia – technician: Guto Ferreira

Guto has only one casualty among the starters for the match. Patrick de Lucca is suspended, and the tendency is for Raniele to be his replacement. The rest of the team should be the same that beat São Paulo in the last round.

Bahia should go to the field with: Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Raniele, Daniel and Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.

Embezzlement: Jonas (hurt) and Patrick (suspended);

Hanging: Daniel, Gilberto, Guto Ferreira, Juninho Capixaba, Lucas Araújo and Rodallega.

