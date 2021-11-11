Flamengo’s ‘High Summit’ decides, and Renato has days in charge, says website

The Rio de Janeiro club’s board of directors will keep the coach only until the end of the current season.

With the work disputed in the Flamengo, Renato Gaucho the days at the club are numbered. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog at Yahoo! sports, a high red-black dome has already set the deadline for the coach.

The idea of ​​the board of directors of the Rio club is keep the coach only until the end of the current season., regardless of the result obtained in the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees on November 27, which will be broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

The pressure on Renato Gaúcho is increasing. The results and performance of the team below expectations, added to the troubled atmosphere with the technical committee and the medical department make the situation even more complicated.

According to the journalist, the initial idea was the immediate dismissal of the coach. Nonetheless, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel they played Renato because they understood that an exit on the eve of the decision would be irresponsible.

Renato Gaúcho has 31 games since he arrived at Flamengo on July 14th. In all, there are 20 wins, seven draws and four defeats.

The coach fell in the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup to Athletic-PR and see the Brazilian championship distant, as it is 11 points behind the Atlético-MG. Libertadores becomes the only chance for the title of the coach under the command of Rubro-Negro this season.