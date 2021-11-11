Former security guard of Marília Mendonça, Bil Araújo takes an unexpected attitude in A Fazenda 2021: “It’s going to be a shock”

The singer Marília Mendonça died at the end of last week, after a plane crash, and the participants of The Farm 2021, who are confined, do not yet know the news.

Because of that, within the program, they are acting as if nothing happened. This week, for example, Rico, Aline, Mileide and Sthefane sang the song Absência, one of their hits.

It all started when Rico started to sing the song Infiel and, after that, he asked Aline to sing the artist’s latest song: “Say it, Aline, how is the one we sing?”.

They then began to sing together, leaving the audience moved on social media. On another occasion, Bil Araújo he praised Marília Mendonça and pointed out that it was her security.

“She is a f*ck woman, too good people, playful as hell”, shot, in conversation with James Piquilo. On social media, her team paid tribute to the artist:

“We, the Bil Araújo team, offer our condolences to the family and friends of the singer Marília Mendonça. For those who don’t know, Bil, before becoming famous, was the singer’s security guard, became a personal friend to this day and will certainly be very shaken when he receives the news. Our feelings also to the relatives of the other four victims of the accident”.

Tiago Piquilo is also confined to the Record program, who will also be quite shaken when he finds out about Marília Mendonça’s departure.

“It’s going to be a shock when they find out,” commented an internet user on social networks, commenting on the videos.

