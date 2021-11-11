Formula 1 training starts this Friday in São Paulo; 150 thousand tickets were sold

The Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, which takes place next Sunday (14), had all its tickets sold in advance and should help boost tourism in the city, which recently released events with 100% capacity.

The movements in Interlagos, however, start this Friday (12), the day of the first free practice and also the qualification for the sprint race, which will be held on Saturday (13) – see the times below.

Of the 150,000 tickets, 77% were purchased by non-residents of the city. With the movement, the event should generate a financial impact of R$ 810 million and 8,500 temporary jobs. The Republic Proclamation Day holiday, on the 15th, can help keep tourists in the city.

The expectation of the government of São Paulo is that tourists stay for at least four days in the capital, on average, and that the daily expense of those who come to the city during Formula 1 is between R$756 to R$817.

Although the city has already released events at 100% capacity, there is still an obligation to wear a mask and the public must present proof of vaccination to access the racecourse.

If the vaccination schedule is not complete, it is necessary to present a PCR test performed up to 48 hours before the event or the antigen (rapid test) performed up to 24 hours before.

The state of São Paulo will dedicate 5,000 police officers to patrolling the surroundings of the Interlagos Autodrome, which will have lanes closed on most days when training sessions and the race take place.

See the schedule for the F1 São Paulo GP:

Friday (12)

1st Free Training: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

Qualification: 4 pm to 5 pm

Saturday (13)

2nd Free Training: 12pm to 1pm

Sprint Race: 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Sunday (14)

With information from Agência Brasil