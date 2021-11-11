Fortnite: Naruto has a game date, leakers say | fortnite

Naruto, at last, is close to reaching Fortnite. According to HYPEX and Shiina, known for leaks and exclusive game information, the character will gain skin, themed items and a Creative Mode central inspired by the Hidden Village of Folha, a region present in the anime, from the introduction of patch 18.40 to battle royale from Epic Games, scheduled to take place on November 16th. The announcement of the news must take place at 11:00 am (GMT) on the respective date.
Naruto will get skin and more themed items in Fortnite — Photo: Play/Naruto
— Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Leaf Village Creative Mode central. Cosmetics and plant are scheduled to launch at 2:00 pm (Coordinated Universal Time) / 9:00 am Eastern Time that day (if the time changes, don’t be mad at me). I will not go into more details, but prepare your portfolios – said HYPEX in a publication on Twitter.
— Naruto will officially arrive at the game on November 16th! The rest of the year has some crazy collaborations… — revealed Shiina in response to HYPEX’s Twitter post.
After rumors started just over three months ago on Reddit, Donald Mustard, Fortnite’s creative director, confirmed Naruto’s arrival in the game in an interview with streamer Candywing. At the time, Mustard denied that the costume would be part of the Battle Pass, but ensured that the character would be added in Season 8 of Chapter 2 of the game.
Naruto will join other leading entertainment characters who have recently been part of the Fortnite universe, such as Paul Atreides and Chani, lead characters from the movie Dune, Rick Sanchez and Morty, character from the animated series Rick and Morty, Will Smith as Mike Lowrey, from Bad Boys, Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead series, Chapolin Colorado and others.