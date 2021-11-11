Forza Horizon 5: check out graphical comparison between Xbox One, Xbox Series S and xCloud

xCloud becomes a great choice for game enjoyment with Xbox Series S enhancements

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9 and has been breaking records in its console debut Xbox and in the PRAÇA, the title became the biggest release of the Xbox Game Studios with over 4.5 million players experiencing Mexico-inspired tracks.

The channel Bit Analyst on YouTube posted a video comparing the graphics of three versions of Forza Horizon 5, where we can see it running on the Xbox one, Xbox Series S and xCloud and check the graphic differences presented in each version. Check the comparison below.

The video version running on xCloud was transmitted over a 1Gb/s internet, players who choose to play through the streaming service from Microsoft will have available a version running on the servers identical to the one found in the Xbox Series S, a console that despite being the cheapest of the new generation has a much more powerful hardware than the Xbox one which is also in the comparison.

At the xCloud it is possible to choose between performance mode and quality mode, but due to the limitations imposed by the service itself, the maximum allowed in signal transmission is 1080p, but because of the data compression from one point to another the quality makes the game have a sharpness of about 900p.



The channel Bit Analyst reports that during tests using the quality mode, he noticed some delays in the response time of the commands. The loading time of games on xCloud are much faster than in the Xbox one but they are still a little slower than what is found in the Xbox Series S.

Finally, the recommendation of those who carried out this comparison is that if you have a Xbox one and a good connection, should choose to play the game via xCloud to get a better picture experience and fluidity.

