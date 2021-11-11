Forza Horizon 5: Despite negative reviews, the game is the most popular release in Xbox history

This week, Playground Games finally released the long-awaited Forza Horizon 5, the first AAA game of the Xbox Series generation and, as expected, the launch was a success. To show the scale of the launch, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, announced on his social networks that the game had passed the 4.5 million player mark within hours of launch. The brand makes this the biggest Xbox Game Studios release in history.

Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that the launch was also driven by the simultaneous arrival of the game on the Xbox Game Pass, which certainly increased the number of players, however, Forza Horizon 5 also peaked at almost 71,000 concurrent players on the Steam, which is quite an achievement.

We’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congratulations to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Unfortunately, as much as the specialized critics have raved about the game, including us here at TC, it’s not all flowers. On the Microsoft Store and Steam, the game received a series of negative reviews from users, who claim to be having problems with the title’s performance and experiencing several errors. Of course, there are a number of factors that can explain the errors claimed by users, mainly the lack of compatibility with the recommended technical specifications, but considering the good review of the review, it’s hard to think that the title is poorly optimized, especially since it is a title developed within Microsoft.