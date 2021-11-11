Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest release in Xbox history

the racing game Forza Horizon 5 had the biggest release in the history of first party titles for Xbox. The information comes from the boss of the console, Phil Spencer, who went to Twitter to celebrate the debut of the game and praise the distribution model that the brand has currently adopted.

Spencer says that Forza Horizon 5 it already has 4.5 million players, adding people on the PC, cloud and consoles. The highest number of players at the same time is three times that of the game’s predecessor, Forza Horizon 4.

We’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congratulations to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Phil Spencer says this is yet another sign of the success of the model Xbox has embraced, offering its Xbox Game Studios titles to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as soon as it launches, and always distributing its games on console and PC at the same time. . “We’ve been investing for years in Xbox so that more people can play,” says the executive in his tweet.

Forza Horizon 5 was released yesterday, November 9th, for the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. When the game arrived, there were already more than a million people playing: buyers of the Premium Edition and an extension for the Game Pass version were able to access the game in advance from the 5th.

The large number of players is not only due to the distribution model and the game’s hype, however. The game has received critical and user acclaim, averaging 92 on Metacritic and recommended by 100% of OpenCritic reviewers.