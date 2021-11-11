Friend of Neymar, Lewis Hamilton says he is a fan of the Brazilian team and surfers Italo and Medina – Sports

Used to being well received by Brazilian fans, Lewis Hamilton stated this Wednesday that he feels at home in Brazil. The British pilot even said he was looking forward to seeing the game of Brazilian team against Colombia, on thursday, by Cup qualifiers. And not just to see the friend Neymar in the field. The seven-time world champion revealed that he is increasingly identified with Brazil and promised that, by leaving the tracks in the future, he intends to spend more time in the country.

“I arrived here this morning. I have a lot of affection for the country. It’s like my home. I’d like to spend more time here. I’ve already been invited to spend Christmas here. Brazil has beautiful regions that I still need to see. make time for that. When I stop running, I want to spend more time in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, for example,” he commented.

The pilot’s relationship with Brazil began with the motoring. Hamilton always reiterates that his biggest idol is Ayrton Senna. But the connection with the country extended to football. “I grew up playing computer games, from soccer. I chose the team from Brazil, I loved the color of the team, the color yellow, it was similar to the color of my racing helmet,” said the Brit, recalling the colors that three-time champion Senna wore on his own helmet.

Hamilton’s connection to football today has gone beyond video gaming. The pilot is a close friend of the main team player. “I have a lot of contact with Neymar. I was talking to him today. I know he’s going to play tomorrow. I really want to see the game,” he revealed, referring to the match against Colombia.

If he was an admirer of national football, now Hamilton has also become a fan of surfing Brazilian. “Brazilian players are impressive, there are always talented players coming out of the country. But I know you have amazing surfers here too, like Italo Ferreira it’s the Gabriel Medina. I love to see their performances too,” he commented, citing the Olympic champion and three-time world champion.

It was in Brazil, in 2008, that the pilot of the Mercedes won the first of his seven world titles in Formula 1. About to compete in another GP in São Paulo, on Sunday, Hamilton remembered that sweaty race, which only guaranteed him the season’s trophy in the last corner – Brazilian Felipe Massa ended up with the runner-up.

“Today I saw a replay of that final part of the race on social media. I was able to relive that moment,” he said. “Of course there has been an evolution since then. I was 23 years old, very young. I don’t think I enjoyed it as much as I would have liked. But now at 36, I’m much more mature. I’m much more aware of my environment, I know myself much more, I know very well what my values ​​and my struggles are. In the end, I still have that aggressive aggressive driver inside me. It’s a different version of that Lewis.”