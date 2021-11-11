FW de Klerk, Former President of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate with Mandela, Dies at Age 85 | World

Frederik Willem de Klerk, former president of South Africa who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 along with Nelson Mandela, for his participation in the end of apartheid, died this Thursday (11) at the age of 85.

The Klerk FW Foundation said in a statement that the former president died in Cape Town, “at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning after his fight with mesothelioma cancer.”

South Africa’s last white president, the politician ruled the country between 1989 and 1994 and was responsible for freeing Mandela and other political prisoners.

FW de Klerk won the Nobel Peace Prize together with Mandela (see photo below) and was also its vice president between 1994 and 1996.

Mandela succeeded FW de Klerk and was the country’s first black president in South Africa’s first multiracial elections.

2 of 3 Mandela and then-South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk receive the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize — Photo: NTB/AP Mandela and then-South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk receive the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize — Photo: NTB/AP

Apartheid was a state racial segregation policy that ran from 1948 to 1993 in South Africa (apartheid means “separation” in the Afrikaans language, which is derived from Dutch).

During the more than 40 years of apartheid, a policy of segregating citizens according to their skin color prevailed in the country – in which the white minority dominated the black majority.

Colonized by the Dutch and the British, South Africa became an independent country in 1910, but it has lived with actions of domination by native blacks since the arrival of the first Europeans, at the end of the 15th century.

With the National Party’s victory in legislative elections in 1948, racial segregation became an official state policy.. The government began registering citizens according to race and banning mixed marriages.

The government also confiscated black property and forced thousands of people to move to ethnically-reserved areas. Signs determined the areas for whites and the areas for blacks — who were required to carry a booklet with personal information.

Skin color started to define whether people could vote, where they would study, live, work and receive medical treatment, differentiating the places and positions of whites and blacks in society.

Elected president in 1989, FW de Klerk initiated the changes that ended apartheid in the country.

He outlawed the African National Congress (ANC), Mandela’s political movement that had been banned in 1960, and released the politician and other imprisoned leaders.

3 of 3 Former South African President FW De Klerk arrives to attend then President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020 in South Africa — Photo: Brenton Geach/ Pool via Reuters Former South African President FW De Klerk arrives to attend then President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020 in South Africa — Photo: Brenton Geach/Pool via Reuters