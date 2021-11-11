Gabigol comments on meeting Carol Portaluppi – Flamengo

The attacker denied an affair with the daughter of Renato Gaúcho after the repercussion of photos of the encounter

The meeting between Gabigol and Carol Portaluppi took over the internet. The photos shared by them on social networks ended up generating speculation about a possible affair between the attacker and Renato Gaúcho’s daughter. Shirt 9, actually made a point of commenting on the topic and denied any romantic relationship.

“Nothing is happening…and when it happens with someone, everyone will know, as they always did. A photo among friends, and nothing else”, wrote Gabigol via Twitter.

SEE THE PUBLICATION:

For you see the moment 😂😩 https://t.co/U6UhY56J6W — Gabi (@gabigol) November 10, 2021

Amidst this, Gabigol is preparing for the game against Bahia, next Thursday (11). Despite the beautiful assistance for Mengo’s second goal against Chape, shirt 9 did not shake the net and continues in search of the hundredth goal with Flamengo’s shirt.

Flamego x Bahia will be held at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The duel will be aired by Premiere FC, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, via YouTube. Rafa Penido commands the narration, accompanied by commentator Tulio Rodrigues.